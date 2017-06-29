WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:00 pm
herr rigsby
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 268
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets - Rams by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs - Fev by 16
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls - Fax by 16
Hull KR vs London Broncos - Hull by 16
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 22
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions - Sheffield by 14

Bonus:
Bradford - Bentley
Halifax - Murrell

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 12:35 pm
Bullnorthern
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 593
Location: BARNSLEY
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets - Rochdale by 6
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs - Fev by 6
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 16
Hull KR vs London Broncos - Hull by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 26
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 16

Bonus:
Bradford - Bentley
Halifax - Murrell

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 4:25 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 55
Location: Keighley
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets.. Rams by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs..Fev by 4
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls..Fax by 8
Hull KR vs London Broncos..KR by 13
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique..toulouse by 20
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions..Swinton by 2
Bonus-Murrel for Fax, Bentley for Bradford

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 8:28 pm
roger daly
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2985
L]Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets...Dewsbury by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs......fev by 20
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls....halifax by 22
Hull KR vs London Broncos....hull by 18
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse .........Toulouse by 26
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions......Sheffield by 16

Bonus: Scott Murrell and Ross Peltier

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 6:31 am
Nelson
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 74
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets, Dewsbury by 20
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs, Fev by 14
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls, Bulls by 8
Hull KR vs London Broncos, HKR by 20
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique, Toulouse by 22
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions, Sheffield by 12

Bonus: Steven Tyrer, Ethan Ryan

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 8:31 am
tackler thommo
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 344
Location: South of Ilkley
ewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets Dewsbury by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs Fev by 16
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls Fax by 12
Hull KR vs London Broncos Hull by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions Swinton by 6



Bonus Bulls Oledski
Fax Morrell
INAUGURAL CUP PREDICTIONS WINNER 2013

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:20 am
jayb
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 03, 2011 3:58 pm
Posts: 174
Location: 37.2350° N, 115.8111° W
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets...Dewsbury by 20
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs......Fev by 26
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls....Fax by 24
Hull KR vs London Broncos....HKR by 14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse .........Toulouse by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions......Sheffield by 22

Bonus: Scott Murrell and Joe Keyes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 9:48 am
BiltonRobin
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 274
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets...............Dewsbury by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs............Fev by 14
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls.....................................Fax by 6
Hull KR vs London Broncos.................................Hull KR by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique......TO by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions......................Swinton by 4

Bonus:
Halifax..........Scott Murrell
Bradford.......Mikolaj Oledzki
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 2:58 pm
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2577
Location: No longer Bradford
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets = Dewsbury by 4
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs = Fev by 14
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls = Fax by 18
Hull KR vs London Broncos = KR by 2
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique = Toulouse by 20
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions = Sheffield by 10

Bonus: Ethan Ryan & Scott Murrell
