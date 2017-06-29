Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets.. Rams by 16

Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs..Fev by 4

Halifax vs Bradford Bulls..Fax by 8

Hull KR vs London Broncos..KR by 13

Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique..toulouse by 20

Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions..Swinton by 2

Bonus-Murrel for Fax, Bentley for Bradford