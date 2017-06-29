Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets - Rams by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs - Fev by 16
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls - Fax by 16
Hull KR vs London Broncos - Hull by 16
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 22
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions - Sheffield by 14
Bonus:
Bradford - Bentley
Halifax - Murrell
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs - Fev by 16
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls - Fax by 16
Hull KR vs London Broncos - Hull by 16
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 22
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions - Sheffield by 14
Bonus:
Bradford - Bentley
Halifax - Murrell