Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:12 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3217
Location: Bradford
All Sunday games this week with a 3.00 pm kick off, so entries in by then please

Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls
Hull KR vs London Broncos
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions

Bonus: Who will be the Men of the Match for the Bulls AND Halifax on Sunday (as announced in Monday's League Express). 5 points for each correct guess and an extra 10 points if you can predict both.

This is your chance to get up to 20 bonus points and make a late charge up the table :D

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:32 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4573
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets..........Dewsbury by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs........ Featherstone by 20
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls........Halifax by 12
Hull KR vs London Broncos.......Hull KR by 6
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique...... Oldham by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions...... Swinton by 8

Bonus:
Halifax.......Shane Grady
Bradford......Mikolaj Oledzki

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:34 am
le penguin User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 12:58 pm
Posts: 99
Location: the middle of nowhere, the centre of everywhere
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets...............Dewsbury by 14
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs............Fev by 7
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls...................................Fax by 16
Hull KR vs London Broncos...............................Hull KR by 2
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique.......TO by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions......................Sheffield by 4

Bonus:
Halifax..........Scott Murrell
Bradford.......Scott Moore

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:29 pm
Fr13daY User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 405
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets - Rochdale by 2
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs - Fev by 18
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 8
Hull KR vs London Broncos - Hull by 8
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 20
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions - Sheffield by 12

Bonus:
Bradford - Ethan Ryan
Halifax - Scott Murrell
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:57 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 217
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets....Rochdale by 16
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs......fev by 14
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls....halifax by 18
Hull KR vs London Broncos....hull by 4
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse .........Toulouse by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions......Sheffield by 8

Bonus: Bentley and fairbank

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:03 am
Steel City Bull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 02, 2013 12:22 pm
Posts: 118
Location: Sheffield
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets...............Rochdale by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs............Fev by 14
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls...................................Bulls by 7
Hull KR vs London Broncos...............................Hull KR by 24
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique.......Toulouse by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions......................Sheffield by 12

Bonus:
Halifax..........Scott Murrell
Bradford....... James Bentley
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 9:41 am
FevGrinder User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 528
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets ............... Rams by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs ............. Fev by 22
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls .................................... Fax by 8
Hull KR vs London Broncos ................................ KR by 16
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ......... TO by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions ........................ Eagles by 8

Bonus:
Bradford .................. James Bentley
Halifax .................... Scott Murrell

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 10:00 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26812
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets ............... Rams by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs ............. Fev by 24
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls .................................... Fax by 18
Hull KR vs London Broncos ................................ KR by 12
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ......... TO by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions ........................ Eagles by 8

Bonus:
Bradford - James Bentley
Halifax - Scott Murrell
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:48 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1047
Location: Waiting
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets ............... Rams by 14
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs ............. Fev by 24
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls .................................... Fax by 12
Hull KR vs London Broncos ................................ KR by 1
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique ......... TO by 24
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions ........................ Eagles by 12

Bonus:
Bradford - Campbell
Halifax - Scott Murrell

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 20

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:34 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15100
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets - Rams by 10
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs - Fev by 18
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls - Fax by 8
Hull KR vs London Broncos - Hull by14
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions - Sheffield by 4

Bonus:
Bradford - Robbie Paul
Halifax - Andy Hobson
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

