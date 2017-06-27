All Sunday games this week with a 3.00 pm kick off, so entries in by then please
Dewsbury Rams vs Rochdale Hornets
Featherstone Rovers vs Batley Bulldogs
Halifax vs Bradford Bulls
Hull KR vs London Broncos
Oldham Roughyeds vs Toulouse Olympique
Sheffield Eagles vs Swinton Lions
Bonus: Who will be the Men of the Match for the Bulls AND Halifax on Sunday (as announced in Monday's League Express). 5 points for each correct guess and an extra 10 points if you can predict both.
This is your chance to get up to 20 bonus points and make a late charge up the table
