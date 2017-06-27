Am hoping someone on here can help cause your ticket office were pants.

Mum would like to come Sunday. Are visitors currently being put in standing North terrace? I know that tickets people are buying from our club say north stand but on some previous occasions when tickets have said that they've put us side on.

Mum can't stand for two hours due to a fractured back. Tried to find out if there is any disabled seating in the north stand but the lady at the ticket office just kept telling me she couldn't sell me a ticket. When I asked to be put through to someone who could give me some information she gave me a phone number....... the phone number was for Sale Sharks.