Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:38 pm
Mr Bliss
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7354
Location: Wakey
Have I missed something? Why do we now play on a Saturday night?


Meanwhile Salford and Wigan who 'traditionally' play on a Friday are playing this Sunday.

I am familiar with terms like 'short turn around' and players need recovery time but folk have other things to do.
As a season ticket holder I would be a bit miffed if I was working on Saturday night.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image

Re: Why Saturday???

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:41 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1832
Playing cas next Thursday night

Re: Why Saturday???

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:00 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11219
Location: The City of Wakefield
Unfortunately blame Sky. I much prefer Sun afternoon Rugby but short turnarounds
dictate changes to usual game days.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Why Saturday???

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:14 am
musson
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 498
Wildthing wrote:
Unfortunately blame Sky. I much prefer Sun afternoon Rugby but short turnarounds
dictate changes to usual game days.



I normally would
But we aren't on Sky Saturday

Re: Why Saturday???

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:26 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11219
Location: The City of Wakefield
musson wrote:
I normally would
But we aren't on Sky Saturday


But we are the following Thursday - hence playing a day earlier to enable us a longer
turnaround. We play the league leaders with an injury hit squad, we need as much help as
we can give ourselves!
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Why Saturday???

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:58 am
upthetrin92
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon May 21, 2012 6:36 pm
Posts: 95
Location: Fleetmater northstand
are people still complaining about what days we play? like there is going to be a day that suits everyone

Re: Why Saturday???

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:00 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5982
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
upthetrin92 wrote:
like there is going to be a day that suits everyone


Hey, that's me. Any day will do. :DANCE:
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

