Have I missed something? Why do we now play on a Saturday night?
Meanwhile Salford and Wigan who 'traditionally' play on a Friday are playing this Sunday.
I am familiar with terms like 'short turn around' and players need recovery time but folk have other things to do.
As a season ticket holder I would be a bit miffed if I was working on Saturday night.
