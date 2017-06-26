WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Danny Houghton Testimonial Beer Launch-Tackle 52

Danny Houghton Testimonial Beer Launch-Tackle 52

Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:40 pm
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6384
On Wednesday 28th June, Danny Houghton, Hull FC’s hooker and vice-captain who is setting out on his Testimonial Year after playing for Hull FC for 10 years, will launch his commemorative beer Tackle 52 which will be on sale at pubs across Hull and the East Riding in the coming months.

The project which was the idea of Allen Slinger the Landlord of the Tiger Inn in Beverley sees a beer being produced by Lindsey Simpson of local brewers the Gene Pool Brewery. Danny will tour several of the pubs that will be selling the beer throughout the evening and the itinerary is as follows.

6-00pm The Tiger Inn, Beverley
7-10 pm The Albert Hotel, Anlaby Road Hull
7-50 pm The Hop and Vine, Albion Street Hull
8-30pm Dram Shop, George Street Hull
9-20pm Minerva, Minerva Pier Hull

At each venue Danny will be pulling a pint or two and meeting the regulars for a chat and a % of the income from every keg sold in the coming months will go towards the Testimonial Fund.
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird the story of an extraordinary rugby league season at Hull FC -on sale July 2017 - price £15, all proceeds to Danny Houghton Testimonial Fund

Re: Danny Houghton Testimonial Beer Launch-Tackle 52

Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:50 pm
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24821
Location: West Yorkshire
Best label ever
Image
Image

Re: Danny Houghton Testimonial Beer Launch-Tackle 52

Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:54 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17375
Looking forward to trying this.

Re: Danny Houghton Testimonial Beer Launch-Tackle 52

Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:25 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25943
Might have to get down to the tiger at some point and try a pint or two

