On Wednesday 28th June, Danny Houghton, Hull FC’s hooker and vice-captain who is setting out on his Testimonial Year after playing for Hull FC for 10 years, will launch his commemorative beer Tackle 52 which will be on sale at pubs across Hull and the East Riding in the coming months.



The project which was the idea of Allen Slinger the Landlord of the Tiger Inn in Beverley sees a beer being produced by Lindsey Simpson of local brewers the Gene Pool Brewery. Danny will tour several of the pubs that will be selling the beer throughout the evening and the itinerary is as follows.



6-00pm The Tiger Inn, Beverley

7-10 pm The Albert Hotel, Anlaby Road Hull

7-50 pm The Hop and Vine, Albion Street Hull

8-30pm Dram Shop, George Street Hull

9-20pm Minerva, Minerva Pier Hull



At each venue Danny will be pulling a pint or two and meeting the regulars for a chat and a % of the income from every keg sold in the coming months will go towards the Testimonial Fund.