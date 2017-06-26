WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

 
Post a reply

PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:37 pm
Deus Dat Incrementum Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 24, 2009 9:07 pm
Posts: 386
I find it quite unbelievable that we must be upto 5 or 6 times this season where we have played the ball and the opposition has picked up possession because there is nobody at home.
I would expect a coach to give an under 11's team a spray for doing it once but for us it feels like it is every other game.
It is instinct in Rugby league players to get to that play the ball.
I am not just putting this on the toes of Dwyer or clarke because every other player has a responsibility to get there if the hooker is out of action for whatever reason.
At best it is a minor communication breakdown (once I will allow) but the amount of times I have seen it makes it look like there are some real deep seated problems within that group of players.

To do this within 10 yards of the opposition try line when every player anywhere near should be racing to get to DH.

It stinks of apathy. I can handle errors or misreads in defence or missed tackles but I have never seen this from any team.

I can only guess this doesn't happen on the training pitch.

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:25 am
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 257
Location: Dubai
There's something very strange that's affecting the players psychologically this season. I'm not sure it's simply apathy, more mental fatigue from staleness and the hangover of defeats in the major finals last season.

Need to make a fresh start with a new coaching team and give the players a clean slate to work from. Change everything - training routines, pre-season, tactics etc and we might see some resurgence from the team.

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:56 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35340
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Deus Dat Incrementum wrote:
I find it quite unbelievable that we must be upto 5 or 6 times this season where we have played the ball and the opposition has picked up possession because there is nobody at home.
I would expect a coach to give an under 11's team a spray for doing it once but for us it feels like it is every other game.
It is instinct in Rugby league players to get to that play the ball.
I am not just putting this on the toes of Dwyer or clarke because every other player has a responsibility to get there if the hooker is out of action for whatever reason.
At best it is a minor communication breakdown (once I will allow) but the amount of times I have seen it makes it look like there are some real deep seated problems within that group of players.

To do this within 10 yards of the opposition try line when every player anywhere near should be racing to get to DH.

It stinks of apathy. I can handle errors or misreads in defence or missed tackles but I have never seen this from any team.

I can only guess this doesn't happen on the training pitch.


To be fair to dwyer at the weekend, he had just offloaded the ball and been smacked late by moa and was still picking himself up. However you're right, it had happened a ridiculous amount this year
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:35 am
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1311
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
To be fair to dwyer at the weekend, he had just offloaded the ball and been smacked late by moa and was still picking himself up. However you're right, it had happened a ridiculous amount this year


That still doesn't excuse it though. anyone can stand at DH.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:21 am
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 59
Location: Sale via Warrington
moving on... wrote:
That still doesn't excuse it though. anyone can stand at DH.


If only Russell was on the pitch!
-Long time lurker-

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:27 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35340
Location: "The cuss i will?"
moving on... wrote:
That still doesn't excuse it though. anyone can stand at DH.



Aye, that's why I put the bit at the end, u was just saying that as a lot of the experts near me on Saturday we're slagging him off royally after that happened, ignoring the clatter he had taken.

Then he did that wild offload about five minutes later which compounded ut in their eyes
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:05 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8771
Was it the case our PTB was so rapid nobody had chance to get there.

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:48 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 606
Wires71 wrote:
Was it the case our PTB was so rapid nobody had chance to get there.


No ad as someone who played the game I cannot fathom how it can happen! Even amateur teams don't make that kind of error or once in a season !!

Do we blame the coaching possibly but for me it's so ingrained into you at a young age the players are making the desision to let Dwyer or Clark get their !!! Or let someone else do it! It's too easy to blame smith on this but the players are at fault here for me on this instance smith cannot run on the pitch n make sure we have someone at dummy !!

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:29 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8771
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:

Do we blame the coaching possibly but for me it's so ingrained into you at a young age the players are making the desision to let Dwyer or Clark get their !!! Or let someone else do it! It's too easy to blame smith on this but the players are at fault here for me on this instance smith cannot run on the pitch n make sure we have someone at dummy !!


Thing is if the team played brilliantly and won the Challenge Cup final (for example) the coach would be credited with. Seems only fair that seeing as we are playing poop, for whatever reason, the coach must take some responsibility for that too.

Re: PTB nobody at Dummy Half?

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:22 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3529
Location: In Between Days.
Wires71 wrote:
Thing is if the team played brilliantly and won the Challenge Cup final (for example) the coach would be credited with. Seems only fair that seeing as we are playing poop, for whatever reason, the coach must take some responsibility for that too.


That's a bit like saying the coach is responsible for ensuring a player has brushed his teeth in the morning. Basic stuff like ptb will have been ingrained in the player at school rugby level.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: grifter, morrisseyisawire, Wire in Ashton and 134 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,9091,32276,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM