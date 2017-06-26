I find it quite unbelievable that we must be upto 5 or 6 times this season where we have played the ball and the opposition has picked up possession because there is nobody at home.

I would expect a coach to give an under 11's team a spray for doing it once but for us it feels like it is every other game.

It is instinct in Rugby league players to get to that play the ball.

I am not just putting this on the toes of Dwyer or clarke because every other player has a responsibility to get there if the hooker is out of action for whatever reason.

At best it is a minor communication breakdown (once I will allow) but the amount of times I have seen it makes it look like there are some real deep seated problems within that group of players.



To do this within 10 yards of the opposition try line when every player anywhere near should be racing to get to DH.



It stinks of apathy. I can handle errors or misreads in defence or missed tackles but I have never seen this from any team.



I can only guess this doesn't happen on the training pitch.