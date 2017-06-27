WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lomax and the RFL

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Lomax and the RFL

 
Post a reply

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:41 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2609
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Beverley red wrote:
Maybe I can get subsidised tickets from the RFL, I will be the face of pension age fans?

NO CHANCE I have tried and if it came of you would be at the back of the queue along with 20,000 others :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:41 pm
BiltonRobin User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 05, 2016 11:38 am
Posts: 270
Judder Man wrote:
No, outside the cap and I think the qualification is a proven England International Player, Lomax when injured will obviously be doing a lot of promotional/marketing work for the RFL, something the RFL are rubbish at.
.
Sounds as though Kevin Sinfield has some input into the process this year and Lomax has only been given the ambassador type contract.


It will be interesting. to see if "King Kevin" has secured a central contract for Richie Myler at Leeds ?
Think Peacock needs to be calling his old pal and seeing what he can sort out for Rovers,
It will definitely influence play purchases going forward for all clubs.
Does it apply to those from the southern hemisphere with a "Bitish" passport who ply there trade in the superleague ?
The world is full of Kings and Queens who blind your eyes and steal your dreams
Kill the King 1978

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 3:52 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 871
This is crazy, Lomax isn't going to be 1st choice full back for either Saints or England, but has been awarded a central contract.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 5:59 pm
Madderzahatter Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 11:35 am
Posts: 1033
Location: In spitting distance of Twickenham - lucky me!
It's a shame that this has all come out second-hand. Would be good to know the criteria - is there a max number of players from one team? Does this give England first dibs when it comes to mid-season internationals? One would assume so. I'd also like to know what role King Kev and the old boys are playing in this. The RFL just comes across as a body with no spine, doing shady deals to keep certain clubs happy and not strong enough to stand up to any of them. I agree with the centralised contracts - anyone got any ideas how it works with the RU?
'There's only one code of rugby.'

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:25 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5530
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
This is crazy, Lomax isn't going to be 1st choice full back for either Saints or England, but has been awarded a central contract.


It's your fault, don,t moan about it.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Hessle rover, Khlav Kalash, Levrier, Little Ivor, Madderzahatter, Patterdale, PrinterThe, shadrack, Sheldon, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,7552,10776,0604,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM