It's a shame that this has all come out second-hand. Would be good to know the criteria - is there a max number of players from one team? Does this give England first dibs when it comes to mid-season internationals? One would assume so. I'd also like to know what role King Kev and the old boys are playing in this. The RFL just comes across as a body with no spine, doing shady deals to keep certain clubs happy and not strong enough to stand up to any of them. I agree with the centralised contracts - anyone got any ideas how it works with the RU?