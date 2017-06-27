Judder Man wrote: No, outside the cap and I think the qualification is a proven England International Player, Lomax when injured will obviously be doing a lot of promotional/marketing work for the RFL, something the RFL are rubbish at.

Sounds as though Kevin Sinfield has some input into the process this year and Lomax has only been given the ambassador type contract.

It will be interesting. to see if "King Kevin" has secured a central contract for Richie Myler at Leeds ?Think Peacock needs to be calling his old pal and seeing what he can sort out for Rovers,It will definitely influence play purchases going forward for all clubs.Does it apply to those from the southern hemisphere with a "Bitish" passport who ply there trade in the superleague ?