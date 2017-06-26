knockersbumpMKII wrote: has Barba being cleared to enter the UK by the UKBA? A hardened class A drug taker should have no chance of coming into hte country.

Why not? If you state it on your application they'll consider it minor. They don't even arrest you these days if you bring 'personal use' amounts with you each time you travel.As for the real reason for the thread in the first place, I'm a Saints fan and I've got no idea what the RFL's idea is with this? I am in favour of centralised contracts, but I wouldn't have given him a new deal at Saints, never mind a central contract subsidised by the RFL. It's quite likely he won't play for Saints never mind England if Barba works out well and doesn't run off.