Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:17 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27657
Location: Warrington
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
has Barba being cleared to enter the UK by the UKBA? A hardened class A drug taker should have no chance of coming into hte country.


Why not? If you state it on your application they'll consider it minor. They don't even arrest you these days if you bring 'personal use' amounts with you each time you travel. :wink:

As for the real reason for the thread in the first place, I'm a Saints fan and I've got no idea what the RFL's idea is with this? I am in favour of centralised contracts, but I wouldn't have given him a new deal at Saints, never mind a central contract subsidised by the RFL. It's quite likely he won't play for Saints never mind England if Barba works out well and doesn't run off.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:21 pm
number 6 User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10336
http://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/sport/ru ... -1-8617051


well, as long as you do what the rfl ask you to do like promotional work, it matters little how many games you play!

utter farce! tomkins marquee player at wigan and also being topped up by the rfl!!

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:19 am
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17907
Location: Back in Hull.
Does this topped up money count on the clubs cap, if not and it's not available to all clubs it's not really fair is it.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:14 am
Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2165
Maybe I can get subsidised tickets from the RFL, I will be the face of pension age fans?

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:17 am
Judder Man User avatar
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5528
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Dave K. wrote:
Does this topped up money count on the clubs cap, if not and it's not available to all clubs it's not really fair is it.


No, outside the cap and I think the qualification is a proven England International Player, Lomax when injured will obviously be doing a lot of promotional/marketing work for the RFL, something the RFL are rubbish at.
Sounds as though Kevin Sinfield has some input into the process this year and Lomax has only been given the ambassador type contract.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:09 am
Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1974
Judder Man wrote:
No, outside the cap and I think the qualification is a proven England International Player.


Can't be. Lomax isn't a proven England international player.
