Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:49 pm
nottinghamtiger Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Apr 04, 2009 5:20 pm
Posts: 1973
Despite playing very little over the past year, the RFL have decided to contribute towards Lomax's salary.
I'm struggling to see what he has done for the RFL to consider him above others in the England squad, particularly given he has only made 4 England appearances.
I'm not against the principle of central contracts BUT there has to be equity. Lomax is not best English full-back in the game, so the new 'face of rugby league' probably won't even play on the international stage.
There also need to be clarity about whether the wage contribution from the RFL count towards the salary cap?
I like Lomax as a player and have a lot of respect for how he has recovered from injury. However, there needs to be a clear criteria for central contracts rather than the murky decision making process we seem to have at the moment.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:00 pm
duke street 10 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1869
Obvious. Sweetner to Saints to keep McManus off the RFL's case regarding Barba.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:06 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 452
"Despite playing very little over the last year"

Last year? Try last 4 years. Think it's less than 50 Saints games since the start of 2014.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:08 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 452
Why would the RFL need to get Saints off their case? How can Saints seriously think that the 12 match ban shouldn't be upheld?

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:49 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22556
Isnt their argument that the NRL have said that the ban will only start when he returns to the NRL, and the offence doesnt carry a ban in this country (which is crazy but the rules)
Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:52 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 226
Jonny will take part in Rugby League marketing and commercial opportunities and will continue to be not only a face of the club but the sport as a whole going forward.

Barely a face in the St Helens changing rooms. Peculiar.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:34 pm
BiginJapan1970 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2015 10:43 am
Posts: 140
an average of 16 games per season over last 9 years....to put in in perspective Prop forward Alex walmsley has been battering his body for almost the same total of games in four and a half seasons. Lomax in the Gary 'wheeler mould.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:36 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 452
The NRL said that several months back wrt to him going over to French RU and not having to serve a ban there. They do want him to serve his ban before he plays for Saints though and failure to do so would result in him having to serve it on any potential NRL return.

Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:51 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22556
yeah but thats the question issue isnt it. The NRL have handed down an NRL only ban for an offence that doesnt carry a ban here. Its not really Barba or saints fault the NRL have created uncertainty around it.
Re: Lomax and the RFL

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:37 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3784
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
has Barba being cleared to enter the UK by the UKBA? A hardened class A drug taker should have no chance of coming into hte country.

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Cronus, Darwinsdad, DGM, invmatt, knockersbumpMKII, moxi1, OFFTHECUFF, steadygetyerboots-on, Wellsy13 and 68 guests

