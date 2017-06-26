Despite playing very little over the past year, the RFL have decided to contribute towards Lomax's salary.

I'm struggling to see what he has done for the RFL to consider him above others in the England squad, particularly given he has only made 4 England appearances.

I'm not against the principle of central contracts BUT there has to be equity. Lomax is not best English full-back in the game, so the new 'face of rugby league' probably won't even play on the international stage.

There also need to be clarity about whether the wage contribution from the RFL count towards the salary cap?

I like Lomax as a player and have a lot of respect for how he has recovered from injury. However, there needs to be a clear criteria for central contracts rather than the murky decision making process we seem to have at the moment.