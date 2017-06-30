WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary

Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:03 pm
Taking into account all the circumstances this tribunal feel they can go below the normal suspension range for Grade C and impose a 1 match suspension and a £300.


So if "all the circumstances" as quoted above, are so significant that they effectively reduce the length of a ban, then surely, should the said evidence not be shared ?..... as it is clearly important and sets a legal precedent within the laws v punishments of the disciplinary findings.

Such test cases should definitely be documented for all Clubs to see (and perhaps they are ?) but it would be nice for us the fans to see the transcript and be as wise as the Disciplinary Committee as to what exact "surrounding circumstances" are those which can allow a downgrade in a punishment.

Nothing is ever transparent with this group of "fine upstanding persons".
Why can't they just be open and honest with ALL ??
Its always smoke and mirrors, rules torn up and changed to suit as required.
It is so disheartening to see that our game is run by people with such a low moral and ethical compass.
