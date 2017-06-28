WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Disciplinary

 
Post a reply

Re: Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 3:59 pm
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 296
Things like this what make me feel like walking away from the sport. Absolute joke. Screaming in refs face twice is fine as long as you turn up to the disciplinary and say sorry ( or more likely remind them who you play for ). You could not make this sh@t up of how often this happens.

Re: Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:11 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 565
threepennystander wrote:
Things like this what make me feel like walking away from the sport. Absolute joke. Screaming in refs face twice is fine as long as you turn up to the disciplinary and say sorry ( or more likely remind them who you play for ). You could not make this sh@t up of how often this happens.

Weren't Motu and Hudgell meant to be on the review panel, I seem to recall an article in the HDM a while ago?

Re: Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:50 pm
threepennystander Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2011 9:30 am
Posts: 296
Not sure but would love motu to speak up before he leaves. Would be perfect timing as he can't kop a fine. Displinary panel has gradually got worse to the point of ridiculous now. You would struggle to find a fan of any team which couldn't give you at least 3 examples of inconsistency were bans/gradings areally concerned. Regards to maguire the fact he got a game when it should of been 2 with his epg just because he showed his face shows what a joke it is. What about all the kids who watched his actions on Friday night thinking it's o.k to abuse the ref. And we wonder why we struggle for quality refs. Hardly a appealing job on Fridays viewing

Re: Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:47 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2640
PCollinson1990 wrote:
Weren't Motu and Hudgell meant to be on the review panel, I seem to recall an article in the HDM a while ago?

Due to report mid 2017, so that's within the next 2 days.

Google finds the HDM article, but the link no longer works, as the HDM have moved to a picture based "newspaper" as that's what their readers want apparently.

Here's another article....

http://www.sthelensstar.co.uk/sport/149 ... or_change/

Re: Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:55 pm
Erik the not red Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 29, 2010 4:53 pm
Posts: 687
threepennystander wrote:
N You would struggle to find a fan of any team which couldn't give you at least 3 examples of inconsistency were bans/gradings areally concerned.


I don't know, you would struggle to find any whino's fans who are prepared to highlight any inconsistencies as they are overwhelmingly in their favour. Even the long bans handed to Ferres and Singleton this season were at the bottom end for what were blatant, gruesome and inexcusable attempts to cripple an opponent. And Wigan, with their fierce commitment to foul and dangerous play, get away with a lot less than they deserve - lots of mentions, very little further action and a special lifetime get of of jail free card for SOL.

Re: Disciplinary

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:07 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 565
ccs wrote:
Due to report mid 2017, so that's within the next 2 days.

Google finds the HDM article, but the link no longer works, as the HDM have moved to a picture based "newspaper" as that's what their readers want apparently.

Here's another article....

http://www.sthelensstar.co.uk/sport/149 ... or_change/

Anyone available to help lift carpets, there's a lot of stuff to sweep at Red Hall when it comes out! (if It's honest and unbiased) :LIAR:

Re: Disciplinary

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 1:16 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6024
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
threepennystander wrote:
Things like this what make me feel like walking away from the sport. Absolute joke. Screaming in refs face twice is fine as long as you turn up to the disciplinary and say sorry ( or more likely remind them who you play for ). You could not make this sh@t up of how often this happens.


i watched the leeds v cas highlights. Mcguire is binned for his first rant, then on at least 2 other occasions you can clearly see him gobbing off again to the ref. RL is heading in the football direction when it comes to backchat. It needs stamping out. Reducing a likely 3 game ban to 1 game is not sending out the right messages, especially when the culprit has form in that area.

And we need to see more 10m marching down the pitch for this kind of offence as well - its seems to be dying out
The referee's indecision is final
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Cardiff_05, DannyB, dodger666, FC-Steward, Google [Bot], Greavsie, Neil HFC, Old_Faithful_IAKW, Patterdale, simon_tem, skoot, the artist, The FC Aces, yorksguy1865 and 182 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,593,6271,78476,0644,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
13
- 12CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM