threepennystander wrote: Things like this what make me feel like walking away from the sport. Absolute joke. Screaming in refs face twice is fine as long as you turn up to the disciplinary and say sorry ( or more likely remind them who you play for ). You could not make this sh@t up of how often this happens.

i watched the leeds v cas highlights. Mcguire is binned for his first rant, then on at least 2 other occasions you can clearly see him gobbing off again to the ref. RL is heading in the football direction when it comes to backchat. It needs stamping out. Reducing a likely 3 game ban to 1 game is not sending out the right messages, especially when the culprit has form in that area.And we need to see more 10m marching down the pitch for this kind of offence as well - its seems to be dying out