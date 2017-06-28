Not sure but would love motu to speak up before he leaves. Would be perfect timing as he can't kop a fine. Displinary panel has gradually got worse to the point of ridiculous now. You would struggle to find a fan of any team which couldn't give you at least 3 examples of inconsistency were bans/gradings areally concerned. Regards to maguire the fact he got a game when it should of been 2 with his epg just because he showed his face shows what a joke it is. What about all the kids who watched his actions on Friday night thinking it's o.k to abuse the ref. And we wonder why we struggle for quality refs. Hardly a appealing job on Fridays viewing