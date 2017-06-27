Now I know Chase is a bit of a tool but can someone at the RFL explain how he was found guilty of a grade B offence (supposedly 1-2 games) and got 2 while Percival and McGuire were charged with grade C (2-3 allegedly) and ended up with 1 game. All 3 pleaded guilty.



I know that they would have liked to sweep it under the carpet but JJB's shoulder charge to the head of a held player was only graded A as well - if he hadn't blown his EGP he'd have probably got off scot free.



Hate to think what Liam Watts would get if he committed any of those offences.