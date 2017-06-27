WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:30 pm
What about McGuire?

Charged grade C (2-3 games) for foul and abusive language towards a match official - 1 match ban and £300 fine.

WTF?
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..

"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."

Re: Disciplinary

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 7:22 pm
Now I know Chase is a bit of a tool but can someone at the RFL explain how he was found guilty of a grade B offence (supposedly 1-2 games) and got 2 while Percival and McGuire were charged with grade C (2-3 allegedly) and ended up with 1 game. All 3 pleaded guilty.

I know that they would have liked to sweep it under the carpet but JJB's shoulder charge to the head of a held player was only graded A as well - if he hadn't blown his EGP he'd have probably got off scot free.

Hate to think what Liam Watts would get if he committed any of those offences.

Re: Disciplinary

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:43 pm
maybe they thought Mcguire was one of their own, given that he likes to referee most games he plays in
The referee's indecision is final
