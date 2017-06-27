What about McGuire?
Charged grade C (2-3 games) for foul and abusive language towards a match official - 1 match ban and £300 fine.
WTF?
|
Hull KR Chairman Neil Hudgell, August 26th, 2014 said..
"In fact, the days of us signing any players from across the river are over. Our fans are loyal, passionate and only interested in one club. Taking players from our nearest rivals doesn't fit in with that brief."
