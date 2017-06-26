WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Disciplinary

Disciplinary

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:28 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25948
fash charged with grade A for dangerous contact but has EGP available so will probably get NFA

Mark percival - Grade C - other contrary behaviour - anyone know what he's done

fanny maguire - grade C for whining at the ref in a high pitched voice and sounding like a 7 year old girl for 80 minutes

Tony gigot - Grade C for offering the ref out

Re: Disciplinary

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:31 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17912
Location: Back in Hull.
I wouldn't use the EGP, take it on and if he gets a one match ban then he could do with the rest.

Save the EGP for later in the season if needed.

What was it for anyway, I can't remember he doing anything wrong?

Re: Disciplinary

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:34 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25948
Dave K. wrote:
I wouldn't use the EGP, take it on and if he gets a one match ban then he could do with the rest.

Save the EGP for later in the season if needed.

What was it for anyway, I can't remember he doing anything wrong?



I think you can only use your EGP if you haven't had a ban

Re: Disciplinary

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:36 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5398
Jake the Peg wrote:
fash charged with grade A for dangerous contact but has EGP available so will probably get NFA

Mark percival - Grade C - other contrary behaviour - anyone know what he's done

fanny maguire - grade C for whining at the ref in a high pitched voice and sounding like a 7 year old girl for 80 minutes

Tony gigot - Grade C for offering the ref out


Percival kicked the ball after salford scored a try, it smacked the ref. Wasnt intentional but he didnt apologize either

Re: Disciplinary

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:53 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10336
percival misses our game v saints then

Re: Disciplinary

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:04 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25948
number 6 wrote:
percival misses our game v saints then

Nah, it will be downgraded and he'll get a match ban

Re: Disciplinary

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:33 am
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2631
Fash:

Dangerous Contact - Defender uses any part of his body forcefully to twist, bend or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opposing player in a way that involves an unacceptable risk of injury to that player.

Dangerous Contact in the 80th minute (Walker)

Re: Disciplinary

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:33 pm
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2631
....EGP, NFA.

Re: Disciplinary

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:53 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17912
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
Nah, it will be downgraded and he'll get a match ban


You will never guess what has happened!

Re: Disciplinary

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:57 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25948
Dave K. wrote:
You will never guess what has happened!


Am I right again? :lol:

