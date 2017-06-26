WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Lomax signs new two year deal

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:37 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16886
Interesting one as I was told we wouldn't be renewing his deal and the signing of Ben Barba seemed to back that up.

So where will jonny play ?
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:52 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 452
Or Barba will be back in Australia in 2018 once he's sat out his ban over here.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:46 pm
Top Saint User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Sep 23, 2010 7:09 pm
Posts: 1189
Location: In a very weird place eating shortbread.
Just read the article on Saints official site. He is also centrally contracted to the RFL same as ratboy.
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:16 pm
St pete User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16886
Top Saint wrote:
Just read the article on Saints official site. He is also centrally contracted to the RFL same as ratboy.


I noticed that also
Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:08 pm
Saddened! User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27657
Location: Warrington
Why would the RFL want to centrally contract a player like Jonny Lomax? He's not been genuinely match fit in years now and surely has to be way down the list for England for the World Cup fullback spot.

Strange one really, it did seem to be drifting towards a conclusion. Hopefully he's brought his wage expectation down to a level where his potential utility value and cover in case of a Sandow-esque outcome with Barba comes about is worth the risk. It's definitely a risk too, it would be very frustrating if he got another serious injury now having had so many previously.

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:11 am
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5527
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Saddened! wrote:
Why would the RFL want to centrally contract a player like Jonny Lomax? He's not been genuinely match fit in years now and surely has to be way down the list for England for the World Cup fullback spot.

Strange one really, it did seem to be drifting towards a conclusion. Hopefully he's brought his wage expectation down to a level where his potential utility value and cover in case of a Sandow-esque outcome with Barba comes about is worth the risk. It's definitely a risk too, it would be very frustrating if he got another serious injury now having had so many previously.


I don't think he has a "full central contract" with the RFL, the club should be making the announcement its another type of contract payment involving image marketing.
