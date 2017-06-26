Why would the RFL want to centrally contract a player like Jonny Lomax? He's not been genuinely match fit in years now and surely has to be way down the list for England for the World Cup fullback spot.



Strange one really, it did seem to be drifting towards a conclusion. Hopefully he's brought his wage expectation down to a level where his potential utility value and cover in case of a Sandow-esque outcome with Barba comes about is worth the risk. It's definitely a risk too, it would be very frustrating if he got another serious injury now having had so many previously.