Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:13 pm
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 291
Location: South Stand
Hiku is here!!
Hope he can play on Saturday.

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:51 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3147
Location: warrington
Only if he trains well this week.

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:07 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 226
karetaker wrote:
Only if he trains well this week.

Tony Smith likes this.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:44 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1301
Probably play him at prop or 2nd Row, whilst keeping Hughes in the 3/4s.

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:36 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2677
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
He should do well. He's a scooter.

Image

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:41 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8135
karetaker wrote:
Only if he trains well this week.

Let's hope not. Every weekend they play tosh following a week of good training.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:48 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 226
Image
I wonder what position our best player of the year in Ratchford will play this weekend!
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:07 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 678
Location: Sunny Southport
Every topic derailed by the same repetitive "jokes" by the usual suspects. God forbid someone highlights some positive news. No wonder the number of active posters seems to be at an all time low.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Good News

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:00 pm
Vernonwire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Oct 14, 2004 11:13 am
Posts: 1230
Location: Chester/Lyon
Captain Hook wrote:
Every topic derailed by the same repetitive "jokes" by the usual suspects. God forbid someone highlights some positive news. No wonder the number of active posters seems to be at an all time low.

Be careful what you wish for.

