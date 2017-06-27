Uncle Rico wrote: I agree although Rugby of both codes more than most sports I can think of seem to view having a beer as part and parcel of the game. Whether that view has changed in RU since they 'came out' I've no idea?

there's having a beer and then there's having a beer. Professional sportsmen and women at the top of their game know where the line is and they have the personal, in-built motivation and desire to succeed that means they never cross the line.However, some people need keeping on the straight and narrow to allow them to fulfill their own potential. Having a team full of these folks is a recipe for mediocrity and failure (the drinking culture model). Having one or two questionable characters (usually the most talented) is usually OK as long as they are managed properly by strong leaders. (see Lee Briers).