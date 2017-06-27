WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prefect storm?

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:07 am
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 746
zzhead wrote:

I do also wonder how many people, who live locally, have witnessed a number of our players out and about, not exactly behaving like professional athletes, like I have, this season.

If results had gone our way, would anyone care?

Good luck to all of them, I’ll be back next season no matter what.


Always raises its head when teams are doing poorly on the field. The players were out in Stockton Heath plenty last season, never really got a mention, just because they are losing games, you can't expect them to turn in to hermits. As long as they are sticking to club protocol in terms of when they can and cant go out there shouldn't be an issue

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:15 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8774
I often wonder why professional sportsmen have the need to drink alcohol during the season. I bet you wouldn't find real athletes having some beers in Stockton Heath a week before competition. Sinfield never touched it during the season. As for cocaine use - crazy

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:26 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2999
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
I often wonder why professional sportsmen have the need to drink alcohol during the season. I bet you wouldn't find real athletes having some beers in Stockton Heath a week before competition. Sinfield never touched it during the season. As for cocaine use - crazy


I agree although Rugby of both codes more than most sports I can think of seem to view having a beer as part and parcel of the game. Whether that view has changed in RU since they 'came out' I've no idea?

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:45 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 231
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree although Rugby of both codes more than most sports I can think of seem to view having a beer as part and parcel of the game. Whether that view has changed in RU since they 'came out' I've no idea?


Plenty of footballers go on nights out, they just go to the places the plebs cant afford or aren't on the guest list so see nothing.

At same time, nothing to say the sportsperson is drinking alcohol on night out. Many people don't.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:59 am
Oxford Exile User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3649
Location: Its in the name
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree although Rugby of both codes more than most sports I can think of seem to view having a beer as part and parcel of the game. Whether that view has changed in RU since they 'came out' I've no idea?


there's having a beer and then there's having a beer. Professional sportsmen and women at the top of their game know where the line is and they have the personal, in-built motivation and desire to succeed that means they never cross the line.

However, some people need keeping on the straight and narrow to allow them to fulfill their own potential. Having a team full of these folks is a recipe for mediocrity and failure (the drinking culture model). Having one or two questionable characters (usually the most talented) is usually OK as long as they are managed properly by strong leaders. (see Lee Briers).
top flight since 1895

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:07 pm
zzhead Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2016 8:03 am
Posts: 44
It was the manner of which I saw them that wasn’t good, right after the home defeat to Wigan, eating pub lunches with chips, beers all round. It did make me think ‘is this how Sonny Bill Williams spends his Saturday afternoon’.

But who am I to judge, I’m in the same pub in Stockton Heath 100 times more often than they are!

Notable absentees - Gidley, Russell, Lineham, Ratchford, Clark. I’d make Clark captain, Ratchford vice captain.

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:10 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2999
Location: Stuck in 1982
Oxford Exile wrote:
there's having a beer and then there's having a beer. Professional sportsmen and women at the top of their game know where the line is and they have the personal, in-built motivation and desire to succeed that means they never cross the line.

However, some people need keeping on the straight and narrow to allow them to fulfill their own potential. Having a team full of these folks is a recipe for mediocrity and failure (the drinking culture model). Having one or two questionable characters (usually the most talented) is usually OK as long as they are managed properly by strong leaders. (see Lee Briers).


I think that you are right there needs to be a self regulated reasonable limit and or an element of control whether that's from the club, senior pro's or restrictive times being observed such as quaffing bottles of aftershave limited to after match dinners

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 2:54 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8774
zzhead wrote:
It was the manner of which I saw them that wasn’t good, right after the home defeat to Wigan, eating pub lunches with chips, beers all round.


Ha ha. I thought we had a dietician? They probably eat well during the week.

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:11 am
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 331
Location: Manchester
Alffi_7 wrote:
Always raises its head when teams are doing poorly on the field. The players were out in Stockton Heath plenty last season, never really got a mention, just because they are losing games, you can't expect them to turn in to hermits. As long as they are sticking to club protocol in terms of when they can and cant go out there shouldn't be an issue

I saw a video interview with David Silva once and he was asked about his lifestyle and given a Bakewell Tart to eat and he had one little nibble and said, shouldn't eat any more than that. And was asked about alcohol and he said "yes but only in the off-season".

Professional athletes (although look at the physique of Super League players compared to NRL and rugby union [not the fat forwards obviouksy]...) should not be drinking alcohol on a regular basis.
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:16 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 710
Whilst out in the haven of Stockton Heath on the night of the Champions League final I was perched in the Mull and spotted one of our young starlets with his buddies having a good time bantering and winding each other up drinking away as young lads do, our starlet wasn't on the beer but taking a soft drink and I thought what a refreshing change. I was in there for a good couple of hours too, sadly I wasn't as well behaved :CHEERS:

A conditioner once told me that after a heavy night a professional sports persons body is affected negatively for two to three weeks before normality kicks back in. Don't know how much truth is in that but I am not qualified to argue.
Users browsing this forum: CW8, Fatbelly, Gaz3376, getdownmonkeyman, Johnkendal, leslie boyd, morrisseyisawire, Paul2812, Philth, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, Saxy, Smith's Brolly, Snaggletooth, Tiz Lad, Wildthing and 185 guests

