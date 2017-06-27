zzhead wrote:
I do also wonder how many people, who live locally, have witnessed a number of our players out and about, not exactly behaving like professional athletes, like I have, this season.
If results had gone our way, would anyone care?
Good luck to all of them, I’ll be back next season no matter what.
Always raises its head when teams are doing poorly on the field. The players were out in Stockton Heath plenty last season, never really got a mention, just because they are losing games, you can't expect them to turn in to hermits. As long as they are sticking to club protocol in terms of when they can and cant go out there shouldn't be an issue