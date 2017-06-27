WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prefect storm?

Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:07 am
Alffi_7
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 742
zzhead wrote:

I do also wonder how many people, who live locally, have witnessed a number of our players out and about, not exactly behaving like professional athletes, like I have, this season.

If results had gone our way, would anyone care?

Good luck to all of them, I’ll be back next season no matter what.


Always raises its head when teams are doing poorly on the field. The players were out in Stockton Heath plenty last season, never really got a mention, just because they are losing games, you can't expect them to turn in to hermits. As long as they are sticking to club protocol in terms of when they can and cant go out there shouldn't be an issue

Re: Prefect storm?

Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:15 am
Wires71
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8763
I often wonder why professional sportsmen have the need to drink alcohol during the season. I bet you wouldn't find real athletes having some beers in Stockton Heath a week before competition. Sinfield never touched it during the season. As for cocaine use - crazy

Re: Prefect storm?

Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:26 am
Uncle Rico
Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2988
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
I often wonder why professional sportsmen have the need to drink alcohol during the season. I bet you wouldn't find real athletes having some beers in Stockton Heath a week before competition. Sinfield never touched it during the season. As for cocaine use - crazy


I agree although Rugby of both codes more than most sports I can think of seem to view having a beer as part and parcel of the game. Whether that view has changed in RU since they 'came out' I've no idea?

Re: Prefect storm?

Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:45 am
Smith's Brolly
Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 228
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree although Rugby of both codes more than most sports I can think of seem to view having a beer as part and parcel of the game. Whether that view has changed in RU since they 'came out' I've no idea?


Plenty of footballers go on nights out, they just go to the places the plebs cant afford or aren't on the guest list so see nothing.

At same time, nothing to say the sportsperson is drinking alcohol on night out. Many people don't.
Re: Prefect storm?

Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:59 am
Oxford Exile
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 10:57 am
Posts: 3648
Location: Its in the name
Uncle Rico wrote:
I agree although Rugby of both codes more than most sports I can think of seem to view having a beer as part and parcel of the game. Whether that view has changed in RU since they 'came out' I've no idea?


there's having a beer and then there's having a beer. Professional sportsmen and women at the top of their game know where the line is and they have the personal, in-built motivation and desire to succeed that means they never cross the line.

However, some people need keeping on the straight and narrow to allow them to fulfill their own potential. Having a team full of these folks is a recipe for mediocrity and failure (the drinking culture model). Having one or two questionable characters (usually the most talented) is usually OK as long as they are managed properly by strong leaders. (see Lee Briers).
Re: Prefect storm?

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Builth Wells Wire, DAG, Edinburgh Warrior, Gaz3376, Jimathay, karetaker, Kernel, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, Oxford Exile, Philth, Purplehaze, ScottyWire, Shazbaz, silver2, Snaggletooth, suffolk rhinos, Tiz Lad, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 300 guests

