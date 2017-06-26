WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prefect storm?

Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:04 pm
Wirefan
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4412
Location: Warrington
Hill - no pre season
Ratchford - no pre season
Sandow - left pre season (unexpected)
Brown - no pre season (with us)
Patton - rumored personal issues
Currie - out injured most of season
Crosby - extreme personal issues
Dwyer - fall out from 2016 and subsequent form dip
Hughes - extreme unexpected form dip
T King - repeat injuries

Have we been through a perfect storm?

Keep hearing/reading people ask what is so different between 16 and 17 seasons with such little change.
Could it just be that we have suffered some horrendous bad luck over the past 8/9 months which has left us so imbalanced through the season rather than any fundamental club issue? Particularly points 1,2,3 and 4 sprinkled with the rest.

Probably not a popular post but its an alternative view. No, it doesn't answer the questions about Russell and Hughes continuing as first choice but can't deny we've have some bad or unfortunate luck.

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:10 pm
easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 256
Location: Dubai
Yes we have had some bad luck. But if this season was all down to what is stated above, then how does that explain the decline since 2013?

2016 was a poor quality season for the league overall, and we happened to start very well and build on that confidence with the spark of Sandow, who was unplayable for the first two months. You wouldn't normally see that quality in Super League these days, and I hope Ben Barba doesn't do it for Saints.

What's needed is a fresh start. We could have the best pre-season ever before next year and we'd still probably not have the spark (despite the quality in the squad) to finish in the top four. Although for some on here that would be classed as a success based on the fact we finished higher than 2017.

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:30 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 330
Location: Manchester
I was just about to say similar to what easyWire said; I think last season was us overachieving due to the treble winners from the year before imploding, Wigan and Cas having poop loads of injuries and Hull taking their eye off the ball after Wembley... overall we've been on a decline since the 2012 GF. We managed to challenge the year after but I dot think we were anywhere near the side from 2010-12 even in '13. But then in the four years since then we've been consistently average for me. Last season I wasn't particularly impressed with our style of play or number of high quality performances yet we were a Ben Currie and Ryan Atkins reach away from winning the treble ourselves - that doesn't say much for the rest of the league last year.

This season isn't the bad one, it was last season that was the anomaly
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:18 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25944
Your squad is rubbish. if you go back 5 or 6 years then pretty much every club in SL would have taken most of your 1st choice 17 players and it would have improved their team. Now, there are maybe 3 or 4 players in your squad which you could say the same about. The landscape has changed and throwing money around just doesn't work in the current climate where astute player sourcing and assembly of a decent squad rather than a couple of headline players is the key to success. cas have been the masters of this under powell and he has turned average players into quality ones and brought together a squad where the team is better than you'd expect given the individual players in it.

Your recruitment has been poor which allied to smith's hands off approach and the growing influence of the completely useless agar (where are his 2 former teams now?) which is the real perfect storm at wire.

I'm amazed that someone as obviously astute as moran has allowed his club to decline so dramatically

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:44 pm
Bobby_Peru
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1836
Location: Just turning your corner now
You missed out Cooper being a massive let down this season too.
Re: Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:21 pm
Joined: Sun Apr 02, 2017 7:47 am
Posts: 50
We're about to come good. We will make 8th spot on the last game. Then we will win in the final. Now then Wire Men let's be having you!

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:30 pm
silvertail-wolf
Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 167
YOU ARE CUCKOO
Ninth on 18 pts
A drubbing at Wakefield and another at The DW.
This has been a season to forget, roll on 2018.

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:40 pm
Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 330
Location: Manchester
Of course throwing money around works: how many players who play for Cas Hull and Salford have been bought? And they're the top three sides this season
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Prefect storm?

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:12 am
easyWire
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 256
Location: Dubai
We have to survive the threat of relegation first! Let's forget 2017 once top-flight status is assured and a new coaching structure is in place. So probably not for a few seasons.

