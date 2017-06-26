Hill - no pre season
Ratchford - no pre season
Sandow - left pre season (unexpected)
Brown - no pre season (with us)
Patton - rumored personal issues
Currie - out injured most of season
Crosby - extreme personal issues
Dwyer - fall out from 2016 and subsequent form dip
Hughes - extreme unexpected form dip
T King - repeat injuries
Have we been through a perfect storm?
Keep hearing/reading people ask what is so different between 16 and 17 seasons with such little change.
Could it just be that we have suffered some horrendous bad luck over the past 8/9 months which has left us so imbalanced through the season rather than any fundamental club issue? Particularly points 1,2,3 and 4 sprinkled with the rest.
Probably not a popular post but its an alternative view. No, it doesn't answer the questions about Russell and Hughes continuing as first choice but can't deny we've have some bad or unfortunate luck.
Ratchford - no pre season
Sandow - left pre season (unexpected)
Brown - no pre season (with us)
Patton - rumored personal issues
Currie - out injured most of season
Crosby - extreme personal issues
Dwyer - fall out from 2016 and subsequent form dip
Hughes - extreme unexpected form dip
T King - repeat injuries
Have we been through a perfect storm?
Keep hearing/reading people ask what is so different between 16 and 17 seasons with such little change.
Could it just be that we have suffered some horrendous bad luck over the past 8/9 months which has left us so imbalanced through the season rather than any fundamental club issue? Particularly points 1,2,3 and 4 sprinkled with the rest.
Probably not a popular post but its an alternative view. No, it doesn't answer the questions about Russell and Hughes continuing as first choice but can't deny we've have some bad or unfortunate luck.