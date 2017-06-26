Your squad is rubbish. if you go back 5 or 6 years then pretty much every club in SL would have taken most of your 1st choice 17 players and it would have improved their team. Now, there are maybe 3 or 4 players in your squad which you could say the same about. The landscape has changed and throwing money around just doesn't work in the current climate where astute player sourcing and assembly of a decent squad rather than a couple of headline players is the key to success. cas have been the masters of this under powell and he has turned average players into quality ones and brought together a squad where the team is better than you'd expect given the individual players in it.



Your recruitment has been poor which allied to smith's hands off approach and the growing influence of the completely useless agar (where are his 2 former teams now?) which is the real perfect storm at wire.



I'm amazed that someone as obviously astute as moran has allowed his club to decline so dramatically