Prefect storm?

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:04 pm
Hill - no pre season
Ratchford - no pre season
Sandow - left pre season (unexpected)
Brown - no pre season (with us)
Patton - rumored personal issues
Currie - out injured most of season
Crosby - extreme personal issues
Dwyer - fall out from 2016 and subsequent form dip
Hughes - extreme unexpected form dip
T King - repeat injuries

Have we been through a perfect storm?

Keep hearing/reading people ask what is so different between 16 and 17 seasons with such little change.
Could it just be that we have suffered some horrendous bad luck over the past 8/9 months which has left us so imbalanced through the season rather than any fundamental club issue? Particularly points 1,2,3 and 4 sprinkled with the rest.

Probably not a popular post but its an alternative view. No, it doesn't answer the questions about Russell and Hughes continuing as first choice but can't deny we've have some bad or unfortunate luck.

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 4:10 pm
Yes we have had some bad luck. But if this season was all down to what is stated above, then how does that explain the decline since 2013?

2016 was a poor quality season for the league overall, and we happened to start very well and build on that confidence with the spark of Sandow, who was unplayable for the first two months. You wouldn't normally see that quality in Super League these days, and I hope Ben Barba doesn't do it for Saints.

What's needed is a fresh start. We could have the best pre-season ever before next year and we'd still probably not have the spark (despite the quality in the squad) to finish in the top four. Although for some on here that would be classed as a success based on the fact we finished higher than 2017.

