WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Trinity Car Pool Karaoke

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Trinity Car Pool Karaoke

 
Post a reply

Trinity Car Pool Karaoke

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:40 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9289
Location: wakefield
Check it out on Trinity TV. Very funny.
You can see why spirit is good with Big Dave in the team.

There are highlights on Facebook.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Trinity Car Pool Karaoke

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 3:43 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 340
I was thinking that too, it seems like our 3 biggest morale makers are sitting out at the moment which could go a long way to explaining why the heads are down
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Big lads mate, brettoncat, Builth Wells Wire, charlie63wildcat, cocker, dboy, Disney cat, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, exiledcat, FIL, got there, jakeyg95, JINJER, Joe Banjo, KevW60349, Kirmudgeonly, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, musson, newgroundb4cas, Redscat, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Sandal Cat, The Avenger, Trojan Horse, victarmeldrew, wakeytrin, Wildthing, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 321 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,1422,00876,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM