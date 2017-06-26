Well these 2 seem to be on their way to Headingley, be good to see a couple of fresh faces I suppose. I like Cahill but I think we could have aimed a bit higher than Myler to be honest. As far as the big ' clear out ' goes I don't see many ' clearing off ' I think Ferres needs to ' shape up or ship out' under contract or not. I remain to be really convinced by Singleton . I know he is another full back but I think Niall Evalds from Salford would be a decent acquisition too. Get a bit of brass spent Gary !