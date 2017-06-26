WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions League Table UPDATE for Week 19

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:48 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3212
Location: Bradford
Some big scoring this week with many people getting the bonus question - so there's a bit of movement at the top. It's actually becoming quite exciting!

Fr13day 157
FevGrinder 153
Johnbulls 151
roger daly 150
Steel City Bull 146
paulwalker71 144
Bullnorthern 139
jayb 139
tackler tommo 138
Ferocious Aardvark 136
DrFeelgood 129
Le Penguin 129
Bull Mania 127
Nelson 125
rambull1967 123
Bulls4 122
broadybulls87 121
Herr Rigsby 121
zapperbull 121
RickyF1 120
BD20 Cougar 116
jackmac452 116
charlie caroli 114
Bent & Bongser 108
Bullseye 108
tigertot 108
Bendybulls 107
BiltonRobin 107
childofthenorthern 107
GazzaBull 105
Duckman 104
glow 104
Hamster Chops 103
Smack him Jimmy 93
RAB2411 86
Fevxr2i 81
Bulls Boy 2011 79
daveyz999 68
Jimmy 4 Bradford 64
Sir Harold Facey 58
Pumpetypump 55
ThePimp007 55
Micky the travelling friend 51
SLPTom 40
josefw 31
Hooligan27 30
vbfg 24
bowlingboy 22
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3

