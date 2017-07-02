WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Micky said next week is a top of the table shoot out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 1:34 pm
Torbreck User avatar
Eddie Battye & William Barthau missing out on the 17.

Re: Micky said next week is a top of the table shoot out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:57 pm
Jossy B User avatar
Getting spanked 28-04 at HT.
Hopefully a wake up call....

Re: Micky said next week is a top of the table shoot out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:58 pm
This was was worry coming true. Too good for the rest of the championship but when it comes to the middles 8s, not enough to consistently challenge to SL sides/HKR.

Re: Micky said next week is a top of the table shoot out

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:11 pm
Rob from Erith User avatar
We were crap last week, if we've been the same in the first half this week then no surprise at that score line.
Hopefully it'll be the necessary wake up call
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
