He isnt out of contract. He signed a 2 year deal in October 2016.The article is full of inaccuracies which means it doesn't stack up.Why would we offer a new contract if he is under contract?Why would we allow him to talk to other clubs if he's under contract?Why would we table a new deal if he's already under contract?Why would he (with a young family) want to spend so much time away from his family by becoming a transatlantic player?