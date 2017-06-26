WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Changing face of Rugby League

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk The Changing face of Rugby League

 
Post a reply

The Changing face of Rugby League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:24 am
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1022
I guess I've been lucky over the years I've seen the likes of Wally Lewis and many more top class Aussies play in the British game.

The sort of downside of this has been that most of them always played for Wigan, Saints, Warrington, Bradford Hull and Leeds.

Yes we at Huddersfield occasionally mined a golden nugget Brad Drew, Brandon Costin and Danny Russell for example but the balance of the game has always been to the wealthier clubs who could afford the best.

However now due to the wealth of the Australian NRL the coach's have the find the best UK youngsters and those golden fringe players from the NRL that can be stars in superleague when not having to wait behind the Aussie superstars for the odd game here and there in the NRL's far bigger talent pool.

This evens up the playing field somewhat and has lead to Huddersfield and probably this year Castleford picking up the LLS and coming close to breaking the big fours stranglehold.

Leeds, Huddersfield and possibly this year Warrington have also tasted the middle 8's and even the mighty Wigan aren't home and hosed yet as their big players O'Loughlin, Tomkins, Leulalai looked decidedly ordinary against a Fartown side with at least six players in the stand who would normally be first choices.

Ironically for all our strifes and woe in the current past two seasons we aren't that far off challenging for the top again as we seem to have unearthed several gems around which to build a team.

Seb, Ryan, Ukuma, Tom, Shannon and of course Jake are probably with a pre season together as good as it gets these days for the overseas rota.

In Kruise and Gareth we have two long term young hookers the envy of many other teams along with Oliver Roberts Dale Ferguson Darnell Macintosh some good young squad players who will improve.

Add Leroy, Gerry, Jordan, Danny and Lee and we are only a couple or three very shrewd signings away from a very good team and as Castleford and Salford this year have shown with some shrewd signings the summit can soon come into view.

In conclusion times ahead can be exciting for the game as a whole, I have always thought 14 was the best make up for Superleague with a top 5/6/8 play off my only reservation is the Toronto thing and yes in the short term it can garner some publicity but the Catalans aside all the expansion teams have been and gone and it's not worth losing any more traditional Rugby League Towns for a few column inches !! If anything lets regenerate them as what good does a stadium devoid of opposition fans do for the game as anyone who has attended Catalans and London home games in recent years can testify to.

Re: The Changing face of Rugby League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:53 am
HuddsRL5 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 17, 2006 11:46 am
Posts: 1018
Who's Gareth?

Re: The Changing face of Rugby League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:33 am
Wadski User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 29, 2006 6:01 pm
Posts: 10359
Location: On the naughty step
HuddsRL5 wrote:
Who's Gareth?

O'Brien

He means Adam though.
For the latest Giants News on Twitter first: Click Here Now!

FREE STUFF
We're Claret and Gold

Re: The Changing face of Rugby League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 11:30 am
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1022
Wadski wrote:
O'Brien

He means Adam though.


Yes silly me I will have to stop composing when I wake up early :D

Re: The Changing face of Rugby League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:48 pm
devoniangiant User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 5:27 pm
Posts: 323
Interesting post and it has been mentioned that SL could be increased to 14 - or even 13 that in my opinion could never work especially for the Magic weekend. With HKR looking strong they are the obvious choice and given an opportunity then others could meet the standard too. Probably Toronto will make it at some point so 14 does not seem too much of a stretch. RFL funding may be the stumbling block as the sky money would be split in to smaller chunks that may not impact the better supported sides too much but will for others?
The play offs for GF should be a straight top 5 for me. Winners of LLS straight through then 2-5 play off to join them.
Super 8's is pointless as gap between 1-8 is too big meaning that top 4 at the split have a huge advantage.
What to do with Middle 8's is another challenge for the RFL. Not a good concept, poorly supported and too much jeopardy for those in the MPG.
Guess one day all this will be settled and we can enjoy some seasons without the constant changing of the format - well we can but hope!
DON'T DIE WITH THE MUSIC IN YOU

Re: The Changing face of Rugby League

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 10:40 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7630
All this constant changing of the game is part of the problem IMO.
Players, coaches, fans and sponsors have no idea whether what they are expected to buy into this season will be the same as next.
This constant harping on about "dead" or "meaningless" games is total nonsense.
How many premiership football games are "meaningless" - doesn't seem to bother them.
So what if wakey v Giants won't make a difference to the top four. It can still be a decent game and fans and clubs can still have their rivalries.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 456, Big Eorls Blouse, Hangerman2, jools, tromso and 70 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,592,3501,56976,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
  Sat : 19:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM