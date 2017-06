According to L.E. tomorrow Monday 26th. June, Trinity will have a better idea of the future regards Stadium. By the end of the day officials at Trinity should have a clearer idea of where we are next season. Vital meeting/meetings taking place between parties involved. Could still be at BV for 2 more years until Community Stadium is available. Informal agreement by 88M Group for 2 years to use BV, but Trinity wanting binding agreement re staying at Belle Vue until new stadium available.