Hoppy ? Oh no , he's sheeeite , never any good when with our James at East , always bloody banned
Nah just kidding , get in Sam
Interesting given our' junior development ' discussion thread , Sam joined Leigh from Easts at 18 , never actually part of an ' academy ' in the normal sense
They are out there , those late developers
