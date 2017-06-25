WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Current Player New Contract

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Current Player New Contract

 
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:41 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Markypants wrote:
Sam Hopkins it is


Excellent, always liked Sam
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:50 pm
PlayTheBall User avatar
Very pleased for Sam, the club and the fans. Sam's commitment is second to none and few playing in his position have such a high strike rate in terms of tries at any level.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:52 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Excellent news. Sam is a great player.

If international players were picked on form then I think Sam would deserve a call up.
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 9:06 pm
Standout player so far this season,gives his all never backs down! goes unnoticed by a lot of people at Leigh. Thank you Hoppy for sticking with the centurions :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: .
