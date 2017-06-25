WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:58 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 203
According to twitter a current player has signed a new deal till 2020 and will be announced at 8.30 this evening. Anyone any ideas ?

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:08 pm
frank1
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 496
My guess would be Sam Hopkins.

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:11 pm
PlayTheBall
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 176
Hope you are right Frank.
The other guys out of contract in Nov 17 are Liam Hood and Danny Tickle

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:19 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5384
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
PlayTheBall wrote:
Hope you are right Frank.
The other guys out of contract in Nov 17 are Liam Hood and Danny Tickle


Oooh that makes it interesting- would be Hopkins for me, but Hood has never let us down.

Can't see it being Tickle, but he has stood up when needed this season - didn't expect him to play as often as he has, but had little choice with injuries/suspensions to others
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:23 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 203
I'm hoping Acton

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:24 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2709
Location: LEYTH
Markypants wrote:
I'm hoping Acton



Me too.
Image Image Image

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:26 pm
PlayTheBall
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 176
A current player who is contracted to Nov 18 and who I would like to be signed up for much longer is Jamie Acton.
Some will disagree, based on disciplinary concerns, but Jamie has the most go forward at our club and is prepared to go through brick walls. We have yet to see the best of Jamie and in my view he has the potential to be an international prop - he is still only 25.

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:30 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 203
Sam Hopkins it is

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:34 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2709
Location: LEYTH
PlayTheBall wrote:
A current player who is contracted to Nov 18 and who I would like to be signed up for much longer is Jamie Acton.
Some will disagree, based on disciplinary concerns, but Jamie has the most go forward at our club and is prepared to go through brick walls. We have yet to see the best of Jamie and in my view he has the potential to be an international prop - he is still only 25.


Totally agree PTB.
Image Image Image

Re: Current Player New Contract

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:39 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2709
Location: LEYTH
Markypants wrote:
Sam Hopkins it is


Happy with that, now let's get Acton signed up till 2020.
Image Image Image
