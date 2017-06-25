A current player who is contracted to Nov 18 and who I would like to be signed up for much longer is Jamie Acton. Some will disagree, based on disciplinary concerns, but Jamie has the most go forward at our club and is prepared to go through brick walls. We have yet to see the best of Jamie and in my view he has the potential to be an international prop - he is still only 25.
