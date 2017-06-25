WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sheffield

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:42 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5624
Location: east east hull
Good performances from Harris and Carney seeing as one hasn't played for a while and the other hasn't at all and is it just me or is Wakefields ground getting worse
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Sheffield

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:24 pm
SirStan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8420
Location: 2017 City of Culture
Today was like popping round a neighbours house while they are away on holiday under the guise of picking up the mail and watering a few plants. The reality is you can walk round the place and see all their dirty secrets.

The last 5 or so years I have walked up dog poo alley and gone into the side terrace, viewed a game from a worms eye level and left. Today we owned the dump for the day and it's not a pretty sight. From the garden shed selling beer, via the interesting plants growing through the terrace concrete to the Aleppo style car park, it needs flattening.

20 years of sky money has gone into Wakefield, they should be ashamed to leave the keys with the lodgers.

Re: Sheffield

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:38 pm
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3473
That's just it, the ground could be seen in all its glory today being emptier then normal, and yep, it's not a pretty sight. Certainly, it's no longer a 'Bellevue'.

Re: Sheffield

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 8:40 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1480
Yes, our ground is definately getting worse, and this from a Wakefield fan of 35 years+

For any of you Hull KR fans out there not aware of our trials at the moment, we have been in a well publicised battle with a local developer and the council.


In a nutshell, we have had planning application granted for a site for a newly built stadium at the side of J30 of the M62.

The build was approved on the back of a proviso of two trigger points that had to be met, by the council and the developer. Unfortunately these promises havent as yet been met.

Our owner is in constant meetings with these people, and recently the national press have also got on to this story.

As for SKY money, this figure doesnt cover the cap, so SKY funding would NOT build a team a new stadium

Re: Sheffield

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 7:56 am
cravenpark1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2608
Location: live in gosport wos hull
I feel sorry for wakey fans they should have better but what will happen if nothing is sorted out were will you finish up :!:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Sheffield

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 8:53 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1480
Thanks for that.

We are currently working with the new owners of the ground to stay put until the new community stadium has been built and I think the ground could be having a bit of a revamp during this time.

Think the initial plans for the stadium have been amend slightly so that it will also be used by Emley FC, with Trinity being anchor tennants.

I like your stadium, as I go fairly regular as my wife is a season ticket holder and when games dont clash we attend both.

There has been talks with us sharing with Fev and Dewsbury until this is all ready.

Very frustrating for all concerned at the club, as they are making steady progress on and off the pitch, and dont spend anywhere near full cap

Re: Sheffield

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:04 am
moxi1
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3473
Whilst dewsbury have a tidy little ground, it's rather small in capacity.

Re: Sheffield

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 9:36 am
Eastern Wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1480
It is, and probably too small.

Sure I heard, or read that if Dewsbury was to happen, certain things would have to be improved there before they went, and I think that is why they are looking into the possibility of staying put.

I mentioned that the plans look to have been modified from initial plans. I think the cost and capacity is slightly less than initial plans. Could this be to fund improvements at BV?

One problem we have is that were not the only club that fall under Wakefield Council, as Castleford need one too. The leader of Wakefield Council is a Castleford fan.

Without turning this political, we are under Labour, and our Tory candidate for last election is a Wakefield fan. Dont want to turn this political though.

Re: Sheffield

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 12:00 pm
fun time frankie
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5624
Location: east east hull
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
It is, and probably too small.

Sure I heard, or read that if Dewsbury was to happen, certain things would have to be improved there before they went, and I think that is why they are looking into the possibility of staying put.

I mentioned that the plans look to have been modified from initial plans. I think the cost and capacity is slightly less than initial plans. Could this be to fund improvements at BV?

One problem we have is that were not the only club that fall under Wakefield Council, as Castleford need one too. The leader of Wakefield Council is a Castleford fan.

Without turning this political, we are under Labour, and our Tory candidate for last election is a Wakefield fan. Dont want to turn this political though.

Wouldn't it make sense to share a stadium no council is going to fund two
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

