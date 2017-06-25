Yes, our ground is definately getting worse, and this from a Wakefield fan of 35 years+



For any of you Hull KR fans out there not aware of our trials at the moment, we have been in a well publicised battle with a local developer and the council.





In a nutshell, we have had planning application granted for a site for a newly built stadium at the side of J30 of the M62.



The build was approved on the back of a proviso of two trigger points that had to be met, by the council and the developer. Unfortunately these promises havent as yet been met.



Our owner is in constant meetings with these people, and recently the national press have also got on to this story.



As for SKY money, this figure doesnt cover the cap, so SKY funding would NOT build a team a new stadium