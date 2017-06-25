WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Sheffield

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:42 pm
Good performances from Harris and Carney seeing as one hasn't played for a while and the other hasn't at all and is it just me or is Wakefields ground getting worse
Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:24 pm
Today was like popping round a neighbours house while they are away on holiday under the guise of picking up the mail and watering a few plants. The reality is you can walk round the place and see all their dirty secrets.

The last 5 or so years I have walked up dog poo alley and gone into the side terrace, viewed a game from a worms eye level and left. Today we owned the dump for the day and it's not a pretty sight. From the garden shed selling beer, via the interesting plants growing through the terrace concrete to the Aleppo style car park, it needs flattening.

20 years of sky money has gone into Wakefield, they should be ashamed to leave the keys with the lodgers.

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:38 pm
That's just it, the ground could be seen in all its glory today being emptier then normal, and yep, it's not a pretty sight. Certainly, it's no longer a 'Bellevue'.

