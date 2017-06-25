An Excellent afternoon!Broughy was in particularly good spirits and extremely competitive when it came to the cricket! (Trying to influence the "ref" there too)A good few 6s from him! Stone clearly enjoying himself out there also. The two put together a great partnership as 2nd and 3rd men on.. Hinchy out for a duck with the first ballShout out to Jordan Rankin who stepped up to play almost as soon as hed arrived in the country!The game was won by the Giants 11 by a final partnership of thorman and t-dog (Tyler Dickinson). They had to push the runs in the final few balls as Richard Thewlis had played too safe a game for 20/20 earlier. Tyler hitting a fantastic 4 with the last ball of the game to clinch it for the Giants. A great finish.Symonds had no brace on, didn't get chance to ask how is recovery was going. Mamo was wearing a boot and Simpson had a brace on his knee also.Bruno is still saying end of July for a return but looked fit and healthy.