WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Family fun day

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Family fun day

 
Post a reply

Family fun day

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:35 pm
jools User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 09, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 7625
An Excellent afternoon!
Broughy was in particularly good spirits and extremely competitive when it came to the cricket! (Trying to influence the "ref" there too :lol: )A good few 6s from him! Stone clearly enjoying himself out there also. The two put together a great partnership as 2nd and 3rd men on.. Hinchy out for a duck with the first ball :oops:
Shout out to Jordan Rankin who stepped up to play almost as soon as hed arrived in the country!
The game was won by the Giants 11 by a final partnership of thorman and t-dog (Tyler Dickinson). They had to push the runs in the final few balls as Richard Thewlis had played too safe a game for 20/20 earlier. Tyler hitting a fantastic 4 with the last ball of the game to clinch it for the Giants. A great finish.

Symonds had no brace on, didn't get chance to ask how is recovery was going. Mamo was wearing a boot and Simpson had a brace on his knee also.
Bruno is still saying end of July for a return but looked fit and healthy.
the future's bright the future's claret and gold

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, Dettoriman, Frankiefartown, GiantMisterE, Hangerman2, jools, the stella kid and 110 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,6662,17676,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
36
- 12SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
36
- 30FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 29WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
38
- 10OXFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
13
- 12HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
34
- 22TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
47
- 12OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
48
- 12HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
18
- 40HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
14
- 24BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
25
- 20DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
18
- 25YORK  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM