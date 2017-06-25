Bully_Boxer wrote: Well I was of the opinion like most that we should have gone into NL1 from the start. But for us to go down now after such a bum year where we've had to beg, steal and borrow players kind of feels like double punishment once again. You know, a bit like having your central funding taken away and then shared out between your opposition? So to be honest, I'm kind of inclined to say a big who gives a f*$k what's 'right'.



The game in general isn't in the best of health and seeing a well supported club like ours in the NL1 isn't in anyone's best interests in my opinion.

Totally agree. After our rollercoaster of a year and after all the emotion invested in the battle to get to zero, if we then find out tomorrow that everyone has voted to expand the league and as a result of that we stay up, I honestly won't be bothered about any stick other teams fans give us.The whole sorry season will have been pointless (which ironically is what we are at the moment).Staying up as a result of a restructure and finding out about it early may help us keep some of our promising youngsters as we can start planning and carry on building a team around them.The Championship could actually be quite an interesting proposition if Toronto and Barrow came up.