Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well I was of the opinion like most that we should have gone into NL1 from the start. But for us to go down now after such a bum year where we've had to beg, steal and borrow players kind of feels like double punishment once again. You know, a bit like having your central funding taken away and then shared out between your opposition? So to be honest, I'm kind of inclined to say a big who gives a f*$k what's 'right'.
The game in general isn't in the best of health and seeing a well supported club like ours in the NL1 isn't in anyone's best interests in my opinion.
Totally agree. After our rollercoaster of a year and after all the emotion invested in the battle to get to zero, if we then find out tomorrow that everyone has voted to expand the league and as a result of that we stay up, I honestly won't be bothered about any stick other teams fans give us.
The whole sorry season will have been pointless (which ironically is what we are at the moment).
Staying up as a result of a restructure and finding out about it early may help us keep some of our promising youngsters as we can start planning and carry on building a team around them.
The Championship could actually be quite an interesting proposition if Toronto and Barrow came up.
