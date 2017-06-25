WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well that's just F'n typical

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Well that's just F'n typical

 
Post a reply

Well that's just F'n typical

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:35 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2701
We finally pick up the win to get to zero on the table and everyone else around us picks up wins as well.

Typical Bulls luck really, isn't it?
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Well that's just F'n typical

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:04 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8090
Location: Odsal Stadium
It is but we've blown our own opportunities against teams around us so we can't put it down the bad luck alone. Decent performance today though and some good quality tries scored. Hopefully might put a bit of belief back in the side moving forwards. Still feel our only hope of survival now rests with a restructuring announcement.

Re: Well that's just F'n typical

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:39 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9444
Location: Bradbados
Agreed. We can't put much at all down to'bad luck', as we've been our own worst enemies all season.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Well that's just F'n typical

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:35 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1269
Bully_Boxer wrote:
It is but we've blown our own opportunities against teams around us so we can't put it down the bad luck alone. Decent performance today though and some good quality tries scored. Hopefully might put a bit of belief back in the side moving forwards. Still feel our only hope of survival now rests with a restructuring announcement.

You're right and, at the moment, that would feel like a travesty.

But give us 6-8 wins, including a couple of decent ones, and that might start to feel a little different.

I know it's measured over a whole season, but that can't really be the case for us this year (in terms of judging where we're at).

Re: Well that's just F'n typical

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:42 pm
OFFTHECUFF Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 10, 2010 7:17 pm
Posts: 3871
How is Chamberlain and Chapelhow doing for you? Well done on the win today.

Re: Well that's just F'n typical

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:11 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8090
Location: Odsal Stadium
Stul wrote:
You're right and, at the moment, that would feel like a travesty.

But give us 6-8 wins, including a couple of decent ones, and that might start to feel a little different.

I know it's measured over a whole season, but that can't really be the case for us this year (in terms of judging where we're at).

Well I was of the opinion like most that we should have gone into NL1 from the start. But for us to go down now after such a bum year where we've had to beg, steal and borrow players kind of feels like double punishment once again. You know, a bit like having your central funding taken away and then shared out between your opposition? So to be honest, I'm kind of inclined to say a big who gives a f*$k what's 'right'.

The game in general isn't in the best of health and seeing a well supported club like ours in the NL1 isn't in anyone's best interests in my opinion.

Re: Well that's just F'n typical

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:40 pm
psychostring Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 253
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Well I was of the opinion like most that we should have gone into NL1 from the start. But for us to go down now after such a bum year where we've had to beg, steal and borrow players kind of feels like double punishment once again. You know, a bit like having your central funding taken away and then shared out between your opposition? So to be honest, I'm kind of inclined to say a big who gives a f*$k what's 'right'.

The game in general isn't in the best of health and seeing a well supported club like ours in the NL1 isn't in anyone's best interests in my opinion.


Totally agree. After our rollercoaster of a year and after all the emotion invested in the battle to get to zero, if we then find out tomorrow that everyone has voted to expand the league and as a result of that we stay up, I honestly won't be bothered about any stick other teams fans give us.

The whole sorry season will have been pointless (which ironically is what we are at the moment).

Staying up as a result of a restructure and finding out about it early may help us keep some of our promising youngsters as we can start planning and carry on building a team around them.

The Championship could actually be quite an interesting proposition if Toronto and Barrow came up.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bent&Bongser, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, debaser, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, HalifaxCougar, Highlander, MDF3, Mr Hicks, Paddyfc, psychostring, roofaldo2, Spannerz, Stul, vbfg and 275 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,7532,26176,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
36
- 12SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
36
- 30FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 29WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
38
- 10OXFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
13
- 12HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
34
- 22TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
47
- 12OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
48
- 12HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
18
- 40HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
14
- 24BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
25
- 20DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
18
- 25YORK  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM