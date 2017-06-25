roofaldo2

We finally pick up the win to get to zero on the table and everyone else around us picks up wins as well.



Typical Bulls luck really, isn't it? To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes Bully_Boxer

It is but we've blown our own opportunities against teams around us so we can't put it down the bad luck alone. Decent performance today though and some good quality tries scored. Hopefully might put a bit of belief back in the side moving forwards. Still feel our only hope of survival now rests with a restructuring announcement. Bulliac

Agreed. We can't put much at all down to'bad luck', as we've been our own worst enemies all season. Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.

You're right and, at the moment, that would feel like a travesty.

But give us 6-8 wins, including a couple of decent ones, and that might start to feel a little different.

I know it's measured over a whole season, but that can't really be the case for us this year (in terms of judging where we're at).

You're right and, at the moment, that would feel like a travesty.



But give us 6-8 wins, including a couple of decent ones, and that might start to feel a little different.



OFFTHECUFF



How is Chamberlain and Chapelhow doing for you? Well done on the win today.

Stul wrote: You're right and, at the moment, that would feel like a travesty.



But give us 6-8 wins, including a couple of decent ones, and that might start to feel a little different.



I know it's measured over a whole season, but that can't really be the case for us this year (in terms of judging where we're at).

Well I was of the opinion like most that we should have gone into NL1 from the start. But for us to go down now after such a bum year where we've had to beg, steal and borrow players kind of feels like double punishment once again. You know, a bit like having your central funding taken away and then shared out between your opposition? So to be honest, I'm kind of inclined to say a big who gives a f*$k what's 'right'.



psychostring



Bully_Boxer wrote: Well I was of the opinion like most that we should have gone into NL1 from the start. But for us to go down now after such a bum year where we've had to beg, steal and borrow players kind of feels like double punishment once again. You know, a bit like having your central funding taken away and then shared out between your opposition? So to be honest, I'm kind of inclined to say a big who gives a f*$k what's 'right'.



The game in general isn't in the best of health and seeing a well supported club like ours in the NL1 isn't in anyone's best interests in my opinion.



Totally agree. After our rollercoaster of a year and after all the emotion invested in the battle to get to zero, if we then find out tomorrow that everyone has voted to expand the league and as a result of that we stay up, I honestly won't be bothered about any stick other teams fans give us.



The whole sorry season will have been pointless (which ironically is what we are at the moment).



Staying up as a result of a restructure and finding out about it early may help us keep some of our promising youngsters as we can start planning and carry on building a team around them.



Totally agree. After our rollercoaster of a year and after all the emotion invested in the battle to get to zero, if we then find out tomorrow that everyone has voted to expand the league and as a result of that we stay up, I honestly won't be bothered about any stick other teams fans give us.The whole sorry season will have been pointless (which ironically is what we are at the moment).Staying up as a result of a restructure and finding out about it early may help us keep some of our promising youngsters as we can start planning and carry on building a team around them.The Championship could actually be quite an interesting proposition if Toronto and Barrow came up.

