Round nineteen of the Kingstone Press Championship saw a full set of Sunday afternoon games with the tie of the round being the trip of third placed Featherstone Rovers to second spot London Broncos.The runaway leaders Hull KR were away at Sheffield Eagles while fifth placed Halifax would have been hopeful of two points at Swinton.Elsewhere Dewsbury entertained high-flying Toulouse, the Batley Bulldogs were at Rochdale Hornets and the Bulls were looking to finally get to zero points with a home game against Oldham.