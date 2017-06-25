WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:33 am
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2709
Location: LEYTH
Confirmed.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/2 ... -mortimer/


Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:46 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5384
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Cokey wrote:
Confirmed.

https://leighrl.co.uk/wp/blog/2017/06/2 ... -mortimer/


That'll do for me, presume he'll play at 6, but seems to be quality and versatile.

Seem to have added well to the squad both for this season and next, be interesting to se who other teams sign over the next week for the 8's - or indeed if we have anybody else lined up


Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:24 pm
supercat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 18, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 1803
He played for Sharks this morning and was shocking. Then again he's had little game time and it's a hard league.

Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 12:29 pm
Cokey
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2709
Location: LEYTH
supercat wrote:
He played for Sharks this morning and was shocking. Then again he's had little game time and it's a hard league.


I wouldn't go that far.He only came on 2nd half and Manly were awesome. HTH. :thumb:


Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 1:11 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5962
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
supercat wrote:
He played for Sharks this morning and was shocking. Then again he's had little game time and it's a hard league.


Even Jacob Miller has a 'bad game' now and then ! :wink:


Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 6:59 pm
jon_t
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Oct 27, 2002 3:00 pm
Posts: 276
Location: stuck in warrington
I hope hes better than his stats ,1 try in 37 games ,I would expect our hooker to score a lot more than that - hope he does well :)



Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:27 pm
Iggy79
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 681
jon_t wrote:
I hope hes better than his stats ,1 try in 37 games ,I would expect our hooker to score a lot more than that - hope he does well :)


I doubt he'll be playing at hooker

Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:31 pm
THECherry&Whites
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2569
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Just announced it.Sam Hopkins. Nice one.


Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:39 pm
PlayTheBall
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 10, 2014 2:45 pm
Posts: 176
Mortimer looks to be a pretty handy player maker / game breaker to me if these highlights are any indication:
https://youtu.be/t0UIu272Elg

Re: Mortimer

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:41 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5384
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
THECherry&Whites wrote:
Just announced it.Sam Hopkins. Nice one.


Are you on the wrong thread :D


