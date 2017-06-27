WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Next

Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:09 am
THECherry&Whites
so, he wouldn't have trained with the team, he doesn't know our plays and he's got jet lag. Some people are unbelievable. Let the lad settle first.
Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 12:48 pm
THECherry&Whites wrote:
so, he wouldn't have trained with the team, he doesn't know our plays and he's got jet lag. Some people are unbelievable. Let the lad settle first.


Course he knows our chuffing plays, unless he can't read :D
Yes, it would help to get a few sessions under his belt, but in my opinion better to gel - I presume with Drinkwater - as soon as possible.

The result on Saturday is not critical, future performances more so
Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 1:08 pm
atomic
ColD wrote:
Course he knows our chuffing plays, unless he can't read :D
Yes, it would help to get a few sessions under his belt, but in my opinion better to gel - I presume with Drinkwater - as soon as possible.

The result on Saturday is not critical, future performances more so


Be reet if kick off is delayed 10 hours.. :thumb:
Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:39 pm
I think Mortimer will play Saturday.

He's a young lad and will be over his jet lag by Saturday.

Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 6:57 pm
atomic
Would have thought it would be kicking in come Saturday Frank,but you know best..

500 Posts as Frank.. :CLAP:
Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 8:42 pm
ColD wrote:
Think we can assume he will be missing, can't remember the Rangi incident :? but it's not much use to us

No Leigh players, are we learning for when it matters (and yes I know Acton was unavailable :D :D )


Gigot apparently cleared to play! (Told you!! :wink: )

https://twitter.com/DragonsOfficiel?lang=en-gb

My money's on him for MOM on Saturday!

Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 9:00 pm
atomic
Alan wrote:
Gigot apparently cleared to play! (Told you!! :wink: )

https://twitter.com/DragonsOfficiel?lang=en-gb

My money's on him for MOM on Saturday!


Thankfully I carry the faith and glad Gigot can live with his sins.

My moneys on a Leyth win,and stuff Gigot..

Go Leythers... :thumb: :thumb:
Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:06 pm
Bent&Bongser
atomic wrote:
.............500 Posts as Frank.. :CLAP:


Thought as much "Frank", Wobbly Bob or not. Nice to meet you anyway. Was about to get Frank and his pal a pint before they boogahed off.

But back on topic, Atomic, Bongser will not be there. He never goes to France unless he is paid to do so but he does: B) hope you all have a great time and A) hope you bring two points back for us.

Team? A winning one and....

Can't recall the third bit - if there was one? Scrumpy and beer combo tonight. Goooooo Leythe :ROCKS:

Re: Catalan Next

Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 10:36 pm
atomic
I myself Bongser will not be travelling either. My commitment lies at home,sorry work..Safe travel for everyone going and enjoy it.. :thumb:
Re: Catalan Next

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:23 am
Zulu01
atomic wrote:
I myself Bongser will not be travelling either. My commitment lies at home,sorry work..Safe travel for everyone going and enjoy it.. :thumb:


Will do Atomic, unfortunatley the weather forcast is not good (rain)
