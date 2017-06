Alan wrote: See Rangi's up for a Grade B use of shoulder, from last Thursday. Well, he got off a far more serious charge to play against us last time out, so don't be too sure!See Rangi's up for a Grade B use of shoulder, from last Thursday.

Think we can assume he will be missing, can't remember the Rangi incidentbut it's not much use to usNo Leigh players, are we learning for when it matters (and yes I know Acton was unavailable