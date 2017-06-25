WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Next

Catalan Next

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:30 am
Cokey
1. Who's Going?
2. Who will play?
3. What will the score be?

1. Well I'm Going. :D

2. My team selection:

Mc Nally - Cmon Gregg get your defense sorted owd lad.
Dawson
Brown
Crooks
Higson
Mortimer
Drinkwater
Acton
Pellisier
Maria
Paterson
Hansen
Stewart

Hood
Burr
Hopkins
Tickle/Hock

3. Score = Cats 16 - 28 Leigh - :D COYL.
Image Image Image

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:41 pm
I'll be there and contrary to what some folk think I have decided not to cycle from Barcelona to Perpignan in case I get a puncture.

re team selection I would definitely play that young lad from Hull who made his debut at Widnes.

Re forecast I always think Leigh will win. :)

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:16 pm
Cokey
[quote="frank1"]I'll be there and contrary to what some folk think I have decided not to cycle from Barcelona to Perpignan in case I get a puncture.

Frank, You'll never get a puncture on one of these. :lol:

Image
Image Image Image

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:55 pm
Zulu01
I'm going (coach number 6 if anyone else is on it)

Team: let Juksey pick, looks like we have some comming back from injury

Score: Difficult, if Leigh turn up we owe them one - Cats 12 Leigh 24

If we dont turn up - Cats 30+ Leigh 10

Hope we turn up, going to be noisy in Lloret and the rest of Costa Brava
'aequo pede propera'

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:07 pm
RoyBoy29
Coach 5 for me.

Team, the best we have available.

Score...if we are firing on all cylinders, then Leigh by 20.

If we play like we did at Widnes, then a heavy defeat

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:15 pm
GUBRATS
Will enjoy the whole experience win lose or draw

Hopefully get a bit of snorkelling in Lloret

Oh and hopefully a lot less stressing than my last visit to the ' mar ' with the Centurions :wink:

2 Bobs , Richard Moore , Adam Bibby , Juien O,Niel :lol: fcuking drove me nuts :D
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:52 am
GUBRATS wrote:
Will enjoy the whole experience win lose or draw

Hopefully get a bit of snorkelling in Lloret

Oh and hopefully a lot less stressing than my last visit to the ' mar ' with the Centurions :wink:

2 Bobs , Richard Moore , Adam Bibby , Juien O,Niel :lol: fcuking drove me nuts :D


Well i be that was an experience :D :D you could probably write a book on that :D :D
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 5:21 pm
Cokey
Tony Gigot charged with grade C,so likely to miss Saturday's encounter.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... rs-charged
Image Image Image

Post Mon Jun 26, 2017 6:44 pm
Cokey wrote:
Tony Gigot charged with grade C,so likely to miss Saturday's encounter.

http://www.rugby-league.com/superleague ... rs-charged


Well, he got off a far more serious charge to play against us last time out, so don't be too sure! :wink: See Rangi's up for a Grade B use of shoulder, from last Thursday.

Re: Catalan Next

Cokey wrote:
1. Who's Going?
2. Who will play?
3. What will the score be?

1. Well I'm Going. :D

2. My team selection:

Mc Nally - Cmon Gregg get your defense sorted owd lad.
Dawson
Brown
Crooks
Higson
Mortimer
Drinkwater
Acton
Pellisier
Maria
Paterson
Hansen
Stewart

Hood
Burr
Hopkins
Tickle/Hock

3. Score = Cats 16 - 28 Leigh - :D COYL.


Teams starting to look better - Brown has to have a run at FB, sounds strange after the Widnes game but you feel more confident with him there. Even in attack McNally has seemed predictable even though he acts as another pivot sometimes
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners
