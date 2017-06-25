WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan Next

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions Catalan Next

 
Post a reply

Catalan Next

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 11:30 am
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2710
Location: LEYTH
1. Who's Going?
2. Who will play?
3. What will the score be?

1. Well I'm Going. :D

2. My team selection:

Mc Nally - Cmon Gregg get your defense sorted owd lad.
Dawson
Brown
Crooks
Higson
Mortimer
Drinkwater
Acton
Pellisier
Maria
Paterson
Hansen
Stewart

Hood
Burr
Hopkins
Tickle/Hock

3. Score = Cats 16 - 28 Leigh - :D COYL.
Image Image Image

Re: Catalan Next

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 4:41 pm
frank1 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 08, 2016 2:45 pm
Posts: 496
I'll be there and contrary to what some folk think I have decided not to cycle from Barcelona to Perpignan in case I get a puncture.

re team selection I would definitely play that young lad from Hull who made his debut at Widnes.

Re forecast I always think Leigh will win. :)

Re: Catalan Next

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 5:16 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2710
Location: LEYTH
[quote="frank1"]I'll be there and contrary to what some folk think I have decided not to cycle from Barcelona to Perpignan in case I get a puncture.

Frank, You'll never get a puncture on one of these. :lol:

Image
Image Image Image

Re: Catalan Next

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 7:55 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 158
Location: The rough side of Lowton
I'm going (coach number 6 if anyone else is on it)

Team: let Juksey pick, looks like we have some comming back from injury

Score: Difficult, if Leigh turn up we owe them one - Cats 12 Leigh 24

If we dont turn up - Cats 30+ Leigh 10

Hope we turn up, going to be noisy in Lloret and the rest of Costa Brava
'aequo pede propera'

Re: Catalan Next

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:07 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 568
Coach 5 for me.

Team, the best we have available.

Score...if we are firing on all cylinders, then Leigh by 20.

If we play like we did at Widnes, then a heavy defeat

Re: Catalan Next

Post Sun Jun 25, 2017 10:15 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1579
Will enjoy the whole experience win lose or draw

Hopefully get a bit of snorkelling in Lloret

Oh and hopefully a lot less stressing than my last visit to the ' mar ' with the Centurions :wink:

2 Bobs , Richard Moore , Adam Bibby , Juien O,Niel :lol: fcuking drove me nuts :D
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, frank1, fun time frankie, GUBRATS, Hessle rover, Iggy79, Markypants, mish, new times, RyoWidnes, shadrack, thepimp007, Trust Me, Zulu01 and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,591,8431,74676,0594,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
56
- 12HUNSLET
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
32
- 28NEWCASTLE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
18
- 35MANLY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
36
- 12SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
36
- 30FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 29WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
38
- 10OXFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
13
- 12HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
34
- 22TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
47
- 12OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
48
- 12HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
18
- 40HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
14
- 24BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
25
- 20DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
18
- 25YORK  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM