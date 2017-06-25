1. Who's Going?
2. Who will play?
3. What will the score be?
1. Well I'm Going.
2. My team selection:
Mc Nally - Cmon Gregg get your defense sorted owd lad.
Dawson
Brown
Crooks
Hampshire
Mortimer
Drinkwater
Acton
Pellisier
Maria
Paterson
Hansen
Stewart
Hood
Burr
Hopkins
Tickle
3. Score = Cats 16 - 28 Leigh - COYL.
